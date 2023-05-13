BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

G7 finance chiefs address global economic uncertainty as US debt crisis looms

NewsWire
0
0

Group of Seven (G7) finance chiefs on Saturday warned of heightened uncertainty and vowed to take actions to ensure financial stability amid concerns following US bank failures.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said they “need to remain vigilant and stay agile and flexible in our macroeconomic policy amid heightened uncertainty about the global economic outlook.”

The three-day gathering that concluded on Saturday was overshadowed by concerns about the US debt ceiling deadlock, which was made no mention of the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will continue to work closely with supervisory and regulatory authorities to monitor financial sector developments and stand ready to take appropriate actions to maintain financial stability and the resilience of the global financial system,” said the statement.

G7 central bank chiefs also vowed to fight elevated inflation and ensure inflation expectations remain well anchored, according to the joint statement.

The Japanese central bank will persist with monetary easing because inflation, currently above its target, will start to slow later this year, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who took the helm in April, was quoted as saying at the G7 gathering by national news agency Kyodo on Saturday.

The meeting was held in the runup to the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21.

20230513-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mega gems, jewellery CFC to come up at SEEPZ Mumbai

    TN industry bodies want budget to focus on economic revival

    Several websites found selling fake Amazon reviews

    CBIC streamlines process for De-notification of ICDs and CFSs