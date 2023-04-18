WORLD

G7 FMs vow to address global challenges through collective action

NewsWire
0
0

G7 Foreign Ministers on Tuesday vowed to address global challenges, including climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, health, and food and energy security, through collective action.

In a communique released after their three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa, the top diplomats called on all partners to join in addressing these pressing global challenges and to work together to build a better, more prosperous, and more secure future, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

“We recognise that free and equitable public access to scientific knowledge is integral to solving global challenges,” added the statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his G7 counterparts arrived in Karuizawa on Sunday afternoon for the foreign ministerial meeting, in advance of a G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.

20230418-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biological weapons in Ukraine have impact on certain ethnic groups: Roscosmos...

    Saudi-Iran rapprochement: A victory for China

    Tickner, Sears demolish Netherlands as New Zealand take 1-0 lead in...

    Palestinian teen killed during West Bank clashes