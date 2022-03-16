INDIASPORTS

Gaayathri and Simranpreet win in National Shooting trials

By NewsWire
0
21

Tamil Nadu’s N Gaayathri and Punjab’s Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the biggest prizes on offer on day nine of the National Shooting trials for Rifle and Pistol events at Bhopal’s M.P. Shooting Academy ranges, emerging triumphant in the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T1 and Women’s 25M Pistol T2 trials, respectively.

Gaayathri beat Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab 16-10 in the 3P final while Simranpreet upset Maharashtra’s Rahi Sarnobat 18-14 in the sport pistol gold medal match-up.

Sift did win gold on the day however, pocketing the Junior Women’s 3P T1 trial by a margin of 16-14 over Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh, while Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan “avenged” her T1 loss to state-mate Manu Bhaker with a 23-19 win in the T2 Junior Women’s 25M Pistol final

Over 3300 Shooters, including all top Shooters of the country, are participating in the year’s first National trials in Bhopal, after they had to be postponed from January this year, because of the raging pandemic.

Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl are to be selected on the basis of these trials.

