Gabriel Luna’s PDA with wife Smaranda has Korean fans awestruck

Seoul, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Gabriel Luna plays the villainous Terminator Rev 9 in the upcoming movie “Terminator: Dark Fate”, but in real life he holds strong emotions for humans, especially towards his wife, actress Smaranda Luna. Gabriel’s recent appearance at a fan event in Seoul is a proof of that.

Gabriel along with Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes visited a mall here on Monday to promote the latest film in the Terminator franchise.

From clicking selfies to giving them autographs, the cast was seen engaged in entertaining the gathered fans.

Apart from Arnold’s presence, there was also something else that stole the spotlight at the event.

Fans went gaga when they saw Gabriel calling his wife Smaranda on the red carpet and started posing with her. They both were spotted kissing passionately on the red carpet, leaving fans in awestruck.

Gabriel was dressed in aA suit while Smaranda looked elegant in a blue dress. They both have been married since February 2011.

As Gabriel plays the new Terminator, he also shared some details about his character.

“I was a one-man pack of the Terminator, which was really excitinga I really wanted to create something fresh and new. The machine itself is just amazing. I love the new designs. It is matte black and has an end metal endo skeleton that’s lighter and faster because it’s carbon-based. It feels great to get an opportunity to play such a titular character on the screen.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” marks the return of the filmmaker James Cameron as producer and actress Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor after 28 years since they worked on the cult hit second installment of the series, “Terminator 2: Judgement Day”, widely considered the best film of the franchise.

Directed by “Deadpool” fame director Tim Miller, the latest part is scheduled to release on November 1.

