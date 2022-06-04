SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Gaby Lewis stars for Ireland in registering upset win over South Africa

NewsWire
0
0

A superb, disciplined all-round display, led by skipper Gaby Lewis, saw Ireland claim just their second-ever victory over South Africa in women’s T20I cricket at Pembroke Cricket Club and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a record-breaking Friday on two fronts for first-time captain Gaby Lewis. At 21, she became the youngest person to captain Ireland while, with the bat, she overtook Clare Shillington to become Ireland’s leading run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket. Her partnership with Leah Paul set the tone for Ireland’s glorious day.

Having been inserted in to bat by South Africa, the hosts reached 40 without loss at the end of the powerplay. Gaby raced out of the blocks, scoring a flurry of boundaries in the opening six overs. She was particularly impressive against the pace of Shabnim Ismail, with an assured cover drive in the fourth over was arguably the shot of the day.

Leah was more watchful in the opening stages but grew into her innings well, latching onto anything short and maintaining the tempo set by her partner at the other end. She finished her innings with a T20I career-best score of 47 in just her second innings while opening the batting in T20Is.

The 98-run opening stand was Ireland’s joint third-highest in women’s T20I cricket with Gaby involved in all of Ireland’s top four partnerships in the format. After Gaby was run-out for 52, South Africa made a comeback, with seamer Tumi Sekhukhune taking three wickets in the 20th over as Ireland slumped from 107/2 to 143/7 in 20 overs.

On a true pitch and a fast outfield, Ireland enjoyed a dream start in their defence as Rachel Delaney claimed the wicket of Lara Goodall with the very first ball of the innings, edging the ball behind to Mary Waldron.

A second breakthrough followed soon after as Arlene Kelly completed a sharp return catch to remove Tazmin Brits. Kelly, in her first game for Ireland, consistently swung the ball into the right-handers and complementing the frugal Jane Maguire at the other end who generally sought to move the ball away.

Maguire’s opening spell of 0/10 in three overs kept South Africa in check as the required rate quickly went past eight runs per over. The spin of Cara Murray removed Laura Wolvaardt, who was beginning to bat with ominous control, for 20.

When Celeste Raack accounted for Anneke Bosch in the 14th over, the required rate had risen above 10 runs per over and the hosts looked set for the win. With 48 needed off the last five overs, South Africa captain Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon provided a timely reminder of their collective class, reducing the equation to 33 from four overs with the momentum very much on their side.

Chloe was in a destructive mood, racing to 14 off six to keep South Africa in the contest. That momentum was arrested by Arlene who returned to the attack and conceded just six in the 17th over.

Leah, who earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award, was entrusted with the 18th, and repaid her skipper’s faith by having Chole stumped. South Africa needed 18 runs off the final over but Ireland kept their calm to register just their second ever win over South Africa in women’s T20I cricket.

Brief scores: Ireland 143/7 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 52, Leah Paul 47; Tumi Sekhukhune 3/32, Sune Luus 1/12) beat South Africa 133/7 in 20 overs (Anneke Bosch 29, Chloe Tryon 26; Arlene Kelly 2/25, Rachael Delany 1/0) by 10 runs.

20220604-123005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Starc takes three as Australia clinch ODI series vs West Indies

    Personally it’s been a frustrating IPL, admits Gujarat Titans’ Matthew Wade

    Hopefully, Virat discovers his form sooner rather than later: Ajit Agarkar

    Pitch will help turn like it did in 2nd, 3rd Tests:...