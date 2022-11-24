Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved road projects of nearly Rs 1,322 crore in Haryana and worth Rs 573.13 Crore for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a series of tweets, he said: “Four-laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of NH-148B under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bhiwani and Hisar districts has been approved in the state of Haryana at a cost of Rs 1,322.13 crore.”

He said, “The project would provide fast movement and good inter-district connectivity in Haryana.”

The Minister said: “The development of this section would also improve the overall efficiency of the long route traffic and freight movement that would ensure smooth and safe traffic flow as well as substantial reduction in travel time and reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC).”

“The project would give a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana that would give momentum to the overall economic development of the region,” he added.

About the road project in the southern states, Gadkari posted: “The widening of existing two lane road to two lane with Paved shoulders from Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam section of NH-163 in Mulugu district, Telangana has been approved at the total cost of Rs 136.22 crore.”

He said: “The project stretch connects major tourist places namely Laknavaram lake and Bogotha waterfalls. The development of this stretch will improve the interstate connectivity between Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The Minister said Mulugu district is a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected district and the development of this stretch would help the Government to have control over LWE activities.”

Gadkari said: “Rehabilitation and upgradation on NH-167K including the approaches of the iconic bridge across river Krishna in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been approved at the total cost of Rs 436.91 Crore on EPC mode.”

He said: “The NH-167K would reduce the distance between Hyderabad/Kalwakurthy and important destinations like Tirupati, Nandyala/ Chennai by about 80 Km as the traffic presently following NH-44 will take to NH-167K after completion.

The Minister said: “Nandyala is an important trading center for agricultural products and forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala Forest. The sanctioned Iconic Bridge at Kollapur would be the Gateway for both the States and helps promote tourism.”

