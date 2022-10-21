BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gadkari discusses investment opportunities with Aus Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Promoting India-Australian bilateral trade and investments, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasised on the investing opportunities in India including the transport infrastructure sector.

Among various meetings in New South Wales, Sydney, Australia Gadkari had a fruitful interaction with Australian Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing.

Gadkari and Ayres discussed the “excellent investment opportunities” for Australian Investors in the Roads and Transport sector in India.

The Minister said the trade relations between the two nations are upbeat and win-win for both the countries with technology and innovation being the key drivers for future growth.

Gadkari visited the Research Centre for Integrated Transportation Innovation (rCITI) at University of New South Wales, Sydney.

rCITI in collaboration with IAHE and Indian Mobility Industries will work together to build the Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS) in India.

A testimony of the Indo-Australian Partnership, CATTS will serve as the Centre of Excellence to build capacities in the fields of smart transport systems.

The Minister had a meeting with the Team of Australia-India Infrastructure Forum (AIIF) in Sydney, hosted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Gadkari had a meeting with John Hopkins, CEO of Export Finance Australia.

Discussions pertained to effects of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on trade and bilateral investments between the two countries.

The Minister said India’s export of goods and services to Australia will increase in the coming years with the fostering of a strong India-Australia Partnership.

20221021-212406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global cues, profit booking subdue stock market, Sensex ends flat (Roundup)

    Equities steady in morning session, ONGC top gainer

    HDFC Bank aims to regain credit card market share in 3-4...

    Indices trading down; Sensex falls over 1,000 points