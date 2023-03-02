Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, met an Austrian delegation led by the country’s Ambassador to India, Katharina Wieser, here on Thursday.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest technologies and innovations in road infrastructure development and green technologies. Representatives from Austrian companies apprised Gadkari about the various innovative technologies and products being manufactured by them.

Gadkari informed that several ropeways and cable car projects are being executed in India, as he appreciated the high quality of the ropeway and cable car components being manufactured by Austrian companies and emphasised on collaboration in technology transfer and manufacturing the same in India.

He also invited the Austrian companies to set up manufacturing plants in India to reduce overall costs.

Deliberations also took place about other potential areas of collaboration such as new technologies in highways construction, tunnel construction, electronic toll systems, intelligent transportation systems, traffic management systems, green technologies, tunnel monitoring systems and road safety.

The meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and developmental cooperation with Austria for bringing innovations in the road transport sector and developing effective solutions to contemporary challenges in transportation and logistics.

Wieser also extended an invitation to Gadkari to visit Austria.

