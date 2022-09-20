Union Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised on reduction of logistics cost from 14 to 16 per cent to 10 per cent with cooperation, coordination and communication among stakeholders.

Addressing the programme “Climate Goals: Technological Roadmap to Net Zero”, he said by reducing logistics cost, there will be a great saving and by which a 50 per cent increase in exports can be achieved, which is very important for our economy.

Talking about pollution, he said we are importing Rs 16 lakh crore of fossil fuel which is creating a lot of pollution. He said that a decision has been taken to make 27 green express highways to reduce travel time and by end of December, there will be new highways wherein travel time from Delhi to Chandigarh will be 2.5 hours, Delhi to Amritsar 4 hours, Delhi to Katra 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours, Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours, Delhi to Jaipur two hours and Chennai to Bengaluru also two hours.

The Minister said technology, innovation, and research are very important for achieving the vision of Prime Minister for making India a $5 trillion economy.

Addressing the AIMA’s 49th National Management Convention – ‘Advantage India: Thriving in the New World Order’, Gadkari said public transport needs to be encouraged with Centre and states working together as a team. He said India has a huge domestic market with young and talented engineering manpower, skilled workforce and low labour cost.

He stressed on diversification of agriculture into the energy and power sector and use of alternative fuels like bio ethanol, LNG and bio CNG. The Minister said ethics, economy, ecology, and environment are the three most important pillars of the society.

