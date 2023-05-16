INDIA

Gadkari gets threat call at his official Delhi residence, police launches probe

A threat call from a landline number was received at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s official residence at Motilal Nehru Road on Monday night, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The Minister’s office reported the matter to Delhi Police.

According to police, an unidentified man, speaking in Hindi, called up the official residence of the Minister and said that he wants to talk to the minister and then threatened him.

“We are investigating the matter and further police teams are scanning the call details record to trace the caller’s number and further identify the culprit and nab him,” a senior police official said.

