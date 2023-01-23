BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gadkari inaugurates 18 National Highway projects worth Rs 6800 cr in MP

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 18 National Highway projects with a total length of 550 km in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 6800 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the two-decade-old demand of the local people to construct a bridge in Betwa has been fulfilled. He said this 665-meter long bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The connectivity of Orchha, Jhansi, Tikamgarh will improve with the construction of a 2-lane paved shoulder bridge and footpath, he added.

The Minister said the construction of Powai, Orchha, Harpalpur, Kaithi Padhariya Kala, Patna Tamauli, Jasso, Nagaud and Sagar Link Road bypasses will reduce the traffic pressure in the city. Sagar Greenfield Link Road will reduce the distance from Bhopal to Kanpur by 21 km, from Mohari via Satai Ghat and Chowka to MP/UP.

He said the 4-lane widening till the border will cut down the travel time drastically. Construction of flyovers in Sagar City, Chhatarpur City and Gadhakota will solve the problem of traffic jam, he added.

Gadkari said there will be easy connectivity to reach the tourist places of Madhya Pradesh- Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Chitrakoot, Tikamgarh, Sanchi. He said with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced.

The Minister said with the construction of this corridor, connectivity from Bhopal to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi will be good, construction of 2-lane road with paved shoulders from Tikamgarh to Orchha will make traffic safe.

In this programme, Gadkari also announced the construction of a 4-lane greenfield road of 105 km length from Bamitha to Satna at a cost of Rs 2000 crore. With the construction of this road, tourism of Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Bandhavgarh National Park will get a boost.

20230123-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Railways ensures 100% minimum wage payment to contract workers

    Myntra to host its 1st-ever Creator Fest on Dec 2 in...

    IOC to invest Rs 7,000 cr in city gas distribution projects

    BIF lauds new satellite broadcasting standard