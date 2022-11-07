BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gadkari inaugurates five national highway projects in MP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated five National Highway projects in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla.

The total length of the projects inaugurated is 329 km at a cost of Rs 1,262 crore.

The Minister said with the construction of these routes, reaching religious places like Pachmarhi, Bhedaghat and Amarkantak as well as the traffic from Jabalpur via Amarkantak to Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg would be easy. Transportation of agricultural and industrial products from the nearby regions and states would also be facilitated and which would save time and fuel, he added.

The projects were inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State Gopal Bhargava, Bisahulal Singh and MPs, MLAs and other officials.

Gadkari said that the natural beauty of Mandla and Kanha National Park have always attracted tourists. With the construction of these roads, this area and its forest dwellers will get better facilities. These projects will connect Mandla with Jabalpur, Dindori, Balaghat districts.

Gadkari said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, our government is continuously moving towards ensuring prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh.”

20221107-153804

