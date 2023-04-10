BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gadkari inspects Zojila Tunnel to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inspected the Zojila Tunnel, Asia’s longest tunnel, to establish an all weather connectivity for Ladakh.

A total 19 tunnels are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore. Under this, the construction of a 13.14 km-long tunnel and approach road at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore is in progress in Zojila.

It is a 7.57 metre-high horseshoe-shaped single-tube, two-lane tunnel, which will pass under the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh.

The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation.

The use of modern technology in this project has saved the Centre more than Rs 5,000 crore.

So far 28 per cent of work for the construction of the Zojila Tunnel has been completed.

Officials said that with the construction of this tunnel, there will be an all-weather connectivity for Ladakh.

Currently the average travel time to cross the Zojila Pass sometimes takes three hours. After the completion of this tunnel, the travel time will come down to only 20 minutes.

The terrain near Zojila Pass is extremely inhospitable, with many fatal accidents taking place here every year.

After the completion of tTunnel, the chances of accidents will be zero.

This tunnel will provide year-round connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, which will be extremely important for the development of Ladakh, promotion of tourism, free movement of local goods and movement of Indian armed forces in case of emergency.

20230410-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Number of space sector startups more than doubled in 2021: Economic...

    Vedanta Aluminium launches short film series ‘People of Metal’

    Punjab National Bank stocks slip over 13% on weak Q4 results

    Merger to unlock value for HDFC Bank, positive for macro economy:...