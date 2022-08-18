Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday inaugurated India’s first AC double-decker electric bus in Mumbai.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gadkari said, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double-Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”

The minister also said the initiative will give a dynamic boost to the sustainable transport sector.

“Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services,” the minister said in another tweet.

Gadkari added that the government’s vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions.

Manufactured by Switch Mobility Ltd (Switch), the electric double-decker has more capacity and can carry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as compared to single-decker bus.

The electric bus has contemporary styling with feel-good interiors and exteriors. With wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door, the bus boats of the latest safety standards.

