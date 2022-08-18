INDIA

Gadkari launches India’s first electric double-decker bus

NewsWire
0
3

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday inaugurated India’s first AC double-decker electric bus in Mumbai.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gadkari said, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double-Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”

The minister also said the initiative will give a dynamic boost to the sustainable transport sector.

“Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services,” the minister said in another tweet.

Gadkari added that the government’s vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions.

Manufactured by Switch Mobility Ltd (Switch), the electric double-decker has more capacity and can carry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as compared to single-decker bus.

The electric bus has contemporary styling with feel-good interiors and exteriors. With wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door, the bus boats of the latest safety standards.

20220818-213404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Expect a bleak 2022 after attempts at dilution in environmental laws...

    Former PM Narasimha Rao remembered on birth anniversary

    Impersonating dead brother, man held after 25 years of service

    Its incorrect to ‘paint all Christian schools with Bible colour’: Archbishop