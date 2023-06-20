INDIA

Gadkari launches, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 3,835 in Hry (Ld)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday launched and laid foundation for four National Highway projects in Sonepat, Karnal and Ambala worth Rs 3,835 crore in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The construction of 11 flyovers on eight-lane National Highway 44 from Delhi to Panipat at a cost of Rs 890 crore with a total length of 24 km will provide better connectivity to the economic nodes of Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

This highway from Delhi to Panipat will connect agricultural areas with industrial, areas facilitating the transportation of goods and final products.

The Karnal Greenfield 35 km six-lane Ring Road at a cost of Rs 1,690 crore will become the lifeline for the development and prosperity of the region in times to come.

It will bypass the Karnal city traffic and provide an easy and convenient option to the commuters travelling to Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and southern Haryana, reducing pollution and accidents in the region.

Gadkari also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for two NH projects worth Rs 1,255 crore in Ambala.

