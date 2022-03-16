BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gadkari launches pilot project for green hydrogen-based fuel cell EV

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday launched the pilot project for green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai, calling it a first of its kind project in India which aims to create an ecosystem by creating awareness about the unique utility of green hydrogen and FCEV technology.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) are conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced FCEV, Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, for Indian roads and climatic conditions.

It is an important initiative, which will promote clean energy and environmental protection by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and thereby make India ‘energy self-reliant’ by 2047.

“FCEV, powered by green hydrogen, is one of the best zero emission solutions. It is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water,” Gadkari said.

The minister added that green hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into green hydrogen’s potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India, he added.

