Gadkari meets Japanese delegation, discusses sustainable infra development

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari met a Japanese delegation led by Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan and the co-chairman of the Joint Committee Meeting for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National High Speed Rail Project, in the presence of Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, here on Wednesday.

Both sides exchanged views and opinions in the field of Road Transport and Logistics service-related road infrastructure and deliberated upon capacity development and technology sharing in the field of sustainable transport development, alternate clean and green fuel, development of innovative transit technologies for movement of passengers and cargo.

Emphasis was laid on the India-Japan sustainable development initiative for the northeastern region of India along with northeast road network connectivity improvement projects.

Officials said that the meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and collaboration with Japan for deriving effective solutions to contemporary challenges in Transportation and Logistics, based on the firm foundation of both countries’ shared values and convergence of interests in strategic and economic matters.

20230125-234403

