Gadkari reaches Parliament in hydrogen-powered car

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in the country’s first first hydrogen fuel based car.

Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Gadkari emphasised the need to spread awareness about hydrogen, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle technology and its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament house, the Road Transport Minister said the fuel prices are continuously rising in the international market and its the common man who has to ultimately bear the brunt. “Currently, we import Rs 8 lakh crore of crude oil. If we want to become a self-reliant country then we need to produce hydrogen based fuel in India,” he said.

The Minister assured that Green Hydrogen will be manufactured in India. “Green Hydrogen refuelling stations will be established generating sustainable employment opportunities in the country. India will soon become a Green Hydrogen exporting country,” Gadkari said.

“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through National Hydrogen Mission is committed to focusing on green and clean energy,” he said.

Asked about the cost of Hydrogen fuel, the Minister said that it is likely to cost people around Rs 2 per KM, way less than other fuels.

Gadkari averred that the government will not just produce it, they also plan to export green Hydrogen. “It is a big revolution,” he added.

20220330-135805

