INDIA

Gadkari reviews issues of NH projects in NE, Sikkim

NewsWire
Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reviewed the progress of National Highway (NH) projects in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister V.K. Singh, senior officials of the ministry and state, and contractors.

Gadkari is currently on a three-day review programme of NH projects in the northeast region and Sikkim.

Discussions related to land acquisition issues, progress of ongoing projects, proposed projects, use of new technologies, disputes and arbitration, and possible financial interventions were discussed at length.

Gadkari also reviewed the delayed projects in the four states to understand the reasons for delay and issued specific instructions to get them on track.

He directed all officials for the speedy completion of projects, while stressing upon the importance of coordination and partnership between Central and state agencies to develop top-class transport infrastructure in the northeastern states.

