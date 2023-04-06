Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the 212-km 6-lane Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Access Controlled Expressway being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

Gadkari, along with Union Minister of State Gen V.K. Singh (retd), reviewed the progress of the Greenfield expressway project which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Divided into four sections, this expressway is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

A 340-metre-long, 3-lane tunnel is also being constructed at Datkali, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 1,995 crore.

Many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor. In these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife. There is a provision of a 12 km elevated road, 6 animal underpasses, 2 elephant underpasses, 2 major bridges and 13 minor bridges. A total of 113 VUP (Vehicular Under Passes), LVUP (Light Vehicular Under Passes), SVUP (Small Vehicular Under Passes), 5 ROBs, 4 major bridges and 62 bus shelters are being constructed in the entire expressway.

Along with this, apart from 76 km service road, 29 km elevated road, 16 entry-exit points are also being constructed.

For the convenience of passengers, there is a provision of 12 way-side amenities on the expressway. For connectivity of Haridwar with this highway, 51 km 6-lane Greenfield road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,095 crore.

