Gadkari’s wife to host MSME expo for Maha women entrepreneurs

Nagpur, Jan 1 (IANS) In order to encourage women’s entrepreneurship, the Union MSME Ministry with the MSME Development Institute here and the Swayampurna Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha (SBS) will begin a four-day expo this week to help women become financially independent, it was announced on Wednesday.

Starting on January 3 at Laxmi Nagar, the expo is conceived by SBS President Kanchan Nitin Gadkari – the wife of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari – with the objective of creating employment opportunities for enterprising women in the MSME sectors.

There will be around 100 stalls displaying various decorative items, foodstuffs, jewellery, clothing and dress materials, bamboo products, wooden articles, herbal products/medicines, bags, spices, pickles, etc. at the expo.

Several competitions, sports and cultural events are also lined up to bring out “the hidden talents among women”, and technical officials shall apprise the participants of various schemes/incentives of the government available for the MSME sector.

At hand will be representatives of banks, DIC and others who will address sessions highlighting the opportunities for women entrepreneurs, plus how to do marketing, packaging and exports of their products.

The expo will be inaugurated by MSMEDI Director P.M. Parlewar and NGO Rangaresha Founder Vishakha Rao will be guest of honour.

Among prominent experts who will address various sessions and events include Bhawna Janbandhu, Vijayashree Khanorkar, Rahul Mishra, Rachana Wazalwar, S.R. Masram, Maithili Kowe, besides an entertainment show by Smita Khangan on the final day.

An official said that there is growing evidence worldwide that MSMEs play a vital role in a country’s national economic development, and India has emerged as the “testing ground” for budding Indian women entrepreneurs.

“Indian women are not only educated, but talented, confidently assertive, ambitious, career oriented and independent-minded with good managerial skills and risk-taking abilities. The Centre is actively undertaking promotion of women entrepreneurs through different schemes, incentives and promotions,” he said.

–IANS

qn/vd