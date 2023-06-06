The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), which runs the Gun For Glory Shooting Academies across India, has roped in Hungarian Peter Sidi, a five-time Olympian and winner of multiple medals in the World Championships, as the rifle coach for their flagship programme — Project Leap.

Project Leap is a multi-phased 60 days project of extensive training designed for the shooters to nurture and refine their skills and propel them to the highest levels of achievement.

The exclusive training programme which is supported by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), has thus far produced 95 international medals, two Deaflympic gold medals, five world records, one Olympian (with three in the reserve team) and one Paralympian amongst other accomplishments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter Sidi to the GFG family. His expertise and experience will undoubtedly take our High-Performance Training Programme to new heights. We are confident that our association will create an environment of excellence, enabling our athletes to achieve remarkable success on the National and International stages,” said Pawan Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Gun For Glory.

By joining forces with Sidi, a decorated coach and mentor, GNSPF aims to redefine the standards of high-performance training in the shooting fraternity, informed a release on Tuesday.

Under Sidi’s guidance, the High-Performance Training Programme engulfs comprehensive training programmes that focus on technical proficiency, mental resilience, and physical conditioning which will help the shooters develop their shooting skills to their fullest potential.

“I am honoured to join GNSPF as a coach for Project Leap. Gun For Glory has always been at the forefront of fostering shooting talent, and I look forward to working with passionate athletes and contributing to their growth. Together, we will strive to produce champions who will make their mark on the world stage,” said Sidi who holds numerous accolades to his name, including multiple World Cup titles, European Championship victories, and a world record.

Gun For Glory which has 12 academies across India, is a brainchild of Padmashri Gagan Narang, an Olympic medallist who co-founded the GNSPF, a non-profit organisation aimed at nurturing talent and grooming champions.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced coaches, the Khelo India-accredited academy has produced many champions at various national and international competitions.

