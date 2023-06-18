Gun for Glory, India’s leading shooting academy and a brainchild of Olympic medallist and Padmashri Gagan Narang, has roped in German pistol coach Uwe Knapp, mentor of many Olympic, Paralympic and World Champions to train in their academy.

Uwe is assigned as a high-performance pistol coach for its elite program – Project Leap. This strategic partnership aims to elevate the training standards and performance of the academy’s athletes, further solidifying Gun for Glory’s position as a top-tier institution for shooting excellence.

This is the second such appointment since the academy roped in Peter Sidi, a five-time Olympian and winner of multiple medals in the World Championships, as rifle coach for Project Leap.

Gun for Glory, accredited by Khelo India and an esteemed member of the ‘Olympic Gold Quest,’ has always been dedicated to nurturing and empowering aspiring shooting athletes in India. With the addition of Coach Uwe Knapp to its coaching staff, Gun for Glory seeks to bring world-class expertise and cutting-edge techniques to its training curriculum, ensuring athletes receive the best possible guidance on their journey to becoming champions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pawan Kumar Singh, Co-founder and Director of Gun for Glory, said: “We are honoured to have Coach Uwe Knapp join our elite programme Project Leap. His expertise and successful track record will undoubtedly enrich our training programs and enhance the overall performance of our athletes. We believe this partnership will contribute significantly to the growth of shooting sports in India and bring us closer to our goal of producing Olympic champions.”

Coach Uwe Knapp brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the field of shooting sports. With over two decades of coaching expertise, he has trained numerous athletes who have achieved exceptional results at the national and international levels. His deep understanding of the sport and unparalleled coaching methodologies make him an invaluable asset to Gun for Glory’s ‘Project Leap’ programme.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, coach Uwe Knapp said, “I am thrilled to join forces with Gun for Glory and contribute to the development of shooting sports in India. Gun for Glory’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my coaching philosophy, and together, we will strive to unlock the full potential of the athletes selected in ‘Project Leap.’ I look forward to working closely with the talented individuals and guiding them towards achieving their dreams.”

Project Leap is a programme that provides comprehensive training scholarships to talented athletes who demonstrate exceptional potential in the Olympic discipline of shooting. The team and the programme support deserving athletes & their overall training and evaluation including technical, physical & psychological assessments. GNSPF with OGQ will implement a comprehensive individualized training plan for the selected athletes in Project Leap till March 2024.

