INDIASCI-TECH

Gaganyaan’s first abort mission with test rocket in May 2023

NewsWire
0
2

The first of the four abort missions using test vehicles or test rockets for India’s human space mission – Gaganyaan- is planned in May 2023, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

“The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, is planned in May 2023, followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) in the first quarter of 2024,” Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question about the status of the human space mission.

“The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next. The crewed mission is planned by end of 2024 based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions,” he said.

According to him, the total expenditure incurred for Gaganyaan programme as on 30th October 2022 is Rs 3,040 crore.

On the current status of the Gaganyaan project, Singh said: “All the design activities are completed, proto models testing commenced for all systems. Manufacturing of all the systems have been initiated and in progress.”

He said the Human rated Launch vehicle systems (HLVM3) are tested and qualified. All propulsion systems tests for higher margins completed. The Test Vehicle TV-D1 mission for demonstration of crew escape system designed, and stage for first flight realised. The Crew Module structure for TV-D1 mission is delivered. Static tests of all Crew Escape System motors have been completed. Batch testing is in progress.

He also said the first semester of Astronauts training has been completed. Crew evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed.

“Orbital module for uncrewed G1 (Gaganyaan 1) mission realisation in progress. For qualification of Parachutes and pyros through Ground and Air drop tests underway.A Recovery trials of crew module from sea commenced at Water Survival Test Facility (WSTF), Indian Navy, Kochi,” Singh said.

Agreeing that the target for launching first crewed mission of Gaganyaan was 2022 Singh said the delay was due to Covid-19 lockdowns, disruptions in raw material supply chain from foreign sources, and delays in hardware realisation from industries and hence the schedule is modified.

“Moreover, Gaganyaan Advisory Council has recommended testing of Crew Escape System and deceleration systems through four abort missions using Test Vehicle (TV) and Integrated Air Drop Tests before proceeding with crewed missions. This is in addition to the two uncrewed missions planned earlier,” Singh said.

20230315-194605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha: Ten candidates in fray for Padampur by-poll

    KCR inspects construction of work of TRS office in Delhi

    Will continue to fight for poor in the state: Chandrababu Naidu

    10-minute delivery startups ready to defy downturn as demand surges