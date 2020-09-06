Gahlot reviews preparations ahead of Metro resumption

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) A day ahead of scheduled resumption of Delhi Metro services, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station here and reviewed the preparations.

The Delhi Metro is expected to resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus-tiggered crisis including lockdown.

“I am happy that Metro services will resume in Delhi from Monday. I visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station today and reviewed the preparations. I am satisfied with the preparations of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“I am content to see Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the busiest, has strictly adhered to the standard operating procedure (SOP). We will be deploying civil defence volunteers inside, and outside the station. They will control the crowd and ensure that social distancing norms are being followed,” the Minister said.

He also appealed to the people of Delhi to follow the social distancing normals at metro stations.

“I believe that if we follow all the protocols responsibly, we will set a benchmark in the ‘Delhi Model of Fighting Covid’,” Gahlot said.

The Metro train services will be closed at some stations for now. However, from September 12, operations are expected to be restored at all stations.

Taking the Covid-19 pandemic into consideration, the Delhi Transport Department is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of commuters at the Metro premises.

The Transport Department has deployed civil volunteers at metro stations to manage congestion and ensure social distancing.

Besides, marking has also been done inside the stations and trains to ensure social distancing. Caution stickers have been put up on the back of seats to ensure social distancing.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel after thermal screening. An automatic sanitizer dispenser machine has also been provided at each entry point for use by the passengers.

At the moment, no tokens will be issued to passengers. Online cashless transactions will be valid for smart card usage and recharge. The usage of Arogya Setu App will be encouraged.

The DMRC has introduced a foot operated lift at every metro station so that there is no hand contact with the elevator button.

Instructions have been affixed on the walls of the train coach for safe travel.

Security rules will be announced continuously at every station. Currently, only one gate is allowed for entry and exit.

Sign boards have also been placed in the key points to guide the passengers.

–IANS

hindi-sdr/pgh