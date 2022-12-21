Gaiety, pomp, social service and cake-cuttings marked the birthday celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who turned 50 on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister cut the cake at his camp office in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, public representatives, officials, and well-wishers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were among those who conveyed birthday greetings to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

Governor Harichandan tweeted: “May Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings on you for your good health and long life and to guide you to lead the State of Andhra Pradesh on the path of progress and prosperity with your dynamic leadership”.

Prominent personalities who conveyed their wishes on Twitter included Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Tamil Nadu counterpart Stalin, Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj S. Bommai, several Union Ministers, and state leaders.

At the YSR Congress Party Central Office, Party General Secretary Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy along with party leaders cut a 500 kg cake celebrating the birthday of the Chief Minister.

At AP Bhavan, New Delhi, Rajya Sabha member V, Vijayasai Reddy, Lok Sabha member Mithun Reddy and other MPs participated in the birthday celebrations by cutting a cake.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP claimed to have achieved a record in blood donation with 1.30 lakh registrations.

