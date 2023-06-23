Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden Test call-ups for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, starting from July 12 in Dominica.

In the squad announced by the Men’s Selection Committee for the upcoming two-match Test series which also marks the beginning of India’s 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, there are no places for Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, with call-ups given to Gaikwad and Jaiswal seen as potential start of transition in the Indian Test batting line-up.

For the three-match ODI series which follows the Test series, Ruturaj and Mukesh will also be a part of the squad, with Sanju Samson joining in as second wicketkeeper-batter option. India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later.

Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test match from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

The first two ODIs will happen at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will happen on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, who will be hosting a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

