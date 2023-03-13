BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GAIL declares interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for 2022-23

GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday declared an interim dividend of 40 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital, which is Rs 4 per equity share.

The total dividend amount is Rs 2,630 crore.

GAIL’s board of directors approved the payment during its meeting held on Monday.

GAIL Chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that the company has been providing shareholders with a steady long-term returns on their investments.

Based on current shareholding of the government (51.52 per cent), a dividend of about Rs 1,355 crore shall be paid to it, while other shareholders will receive about Rs 1,275 crore, the company said in a statement.

