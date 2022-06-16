ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Gajaraj Rao on Madhuri Dixit: “She is the best co-actor one could ask for”

‘Badhaai Ho’ actor Gajaraj Rao and evergreen Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit have worked together in the soon to release, ‘direct to digital’ OTT movie, ‘Maja Maa’.

Actor Gajaraj Rao who is working with Madhuri Dixit for the first time is over the moon was super excited to work with the ‘Dhak Dhak’ actress. Gajaraj admits that he has been a fan of Madhuri Dixit for a long time and he was thrilled to share screen space with his idol.

In a recent interaction ETimes, he shared the experience of working with Madhuri and all the fun he had with her when they worked together on ‘Maja Maa’.

While speaking to ETimes about working with Madhuri Dixit, Gajaraj Rao said, “The experience of working with Madhuri was fantastic. She is such a disciplined artiste, especially when it comes to her rehearsals and preparation.” Explaining about the ease with which he was able to collaborate with Madhuri, he said, “She’s the best co-actor one could ask for. When you’re working with her, she never lets you feel or realise that you’re working with The Madhuri Dixit. She’s always so easy to work with.”

The movie, ‘Maja Maa’ is a drama set in the city of Baroda in Gujarat, India. The story is centered around a loving mother who inadvertently becomes the very reason her son cannot get married without any troubles.

Speaking about the release of the movie and how much he is looking forward to it, Gajaraj Rao said, “I am excited for our film together. Hoped it will be out in the next 2-3 months and I can’t wait to see how audiences react to our movie.”

The movie has been directed by Anand Tiwari and besides Madhuri Dixit and Gajaraj Rao, it also stars Simone Singh, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Shrishti Shrivastava.

The official release date of the movie is yet to be announced. The movie will skip theatrical release and premiere directly on a streaming platform. Madhuri Dixit’s last appearance was also a streamer series, the hugely popular Netflix show, ‘The Fame Game’.

