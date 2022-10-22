ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gajraj Rao goes on yet another unusual adventure in ‘Thai Massage’

NewsWire
0
0

Senior actor Gajraj Rao is back to doing what he does best – putting himself in awkward and comical situations with his upcoming movie ‘Thai Massage’. The film can best be described as a coming-of-age story of a seventy-year-old man and makes up for a quirky family entertainer.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Saturday and gives a sneak-peek into the life of Atmaram Dubey (played by Gajraj Rao), struggling with erectile dysfunction and his adventures to overcome it, including a trip to Thailand.

The film, written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale also features ‘Mirzapur’ star Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

‘Thai Massage’, produced by T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films, will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

20221022-161605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Second look from director Vishnu Raghav’s ‘Vaashi’ released

    Anjali Tatrari: My mother doesn’t miss even one episode of my...

    Dia Mirza recalls son’s two surgeries post birth on his 1st...

    Amit Antil: My travelling experiences made me storyteller