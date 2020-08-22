Gajraj Rao shares checklist on the work he wants to do

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Gajraj Rao has shared his checklist on the kind work he wants to do.

Gajraj has been in the industry for almost two decades. He ventured into Bollywood in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur’s “Bandit Queen” and was later seen in films like “Dil Se…”, “Black Friday”, “Talvar” and “Rangoon”.

However, his luck turned in 2018 with “Badhaai Ho”. He was since then done films such as “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” and “Lootcase”

Talking about what kind of work he looks forward to doing now, the 49-year-old actor is realistic, He wants roles that suit his age.

“It (the film) has to have a good script, then I get to do a different role. The roles that suit my age and are viable in the project (are the ones I want). I am getting a lot of scripts and reading them. Hopefully I will come with some good work for the audience in the coming years,” Gajraj told IANS.

The actor will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Maidaan”.

–IANS

dc/vnc