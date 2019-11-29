Gal Gadot to produce US adaptation of Israeli drama ‘Queens’

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to executive produce the US version of the hit Israeli crime drama “Queens”.

Gadot and Jaron Varsano will executive produce under their Pilot Wave production banner, with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel producing, reports variety.com.

Endemol Shine Israel is currently producing the second season of “Queens,” which will make its debut on Israel’s HOT in 2020. The first season, which launched in October 2018, was HOT’s most watched series of the year. The original series was created by Gal Zaid, Dani Rosenberg, Ruth Zaid and Dror Nobelman and based on an idea by Limor Nahmias.

Gadot and Varano said: “We are so excited to celebrate these women through the ‘Queens’ story. These complex characters are captivating, delightfully funny and emotional.

“It is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society. We are looking forward to bringing their story to the world and working with the Endemol Shine team on this project.”

The Israeli version of “Queens” follows the women of the Malka family who must band together after all the Malka men are murdered by a rival crime syndicate. Thrust into a life that they did not choose or necessarily want, the women realize they can finally control their own destinies and respond to each other and the world around them as complete individuals, all the while trying to stay alive.

