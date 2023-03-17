ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Gal Gadot wishes ‘ma’ Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

Gal Gadot had the best birthday wish for her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Alia Bhatt, whom the Hollywood star lovingly called “ma”.

Alia, who just turned 30, shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. Gal took to the comment section to wish her.

Alia shared her birthday pictures and captioned it: “THIRTY.”

Gal commented: “Happy birthday ma.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, ‘Heart of Stone’ is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

On the Bollywood front, Alia also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh again. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

