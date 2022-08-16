BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Galaxy Digital’s $1.2 bn kill deal absurd, seek $100 mn in damages: BitGo

NewsWire
0
0

After crypto financial services and investment management firm Galaxy Digital terminated the $1.2 billion acquisition of BitGo, the digital asset trust company has called the decision “absurd” and demanded $100 million in damages from Galaxy Digital.

The proposed acquisition was the global crypto industry’s first $1 billion deal, which fell off amid the global crypto meltdown.

BitGo said late on Monday that it intends to hold Galaxy Digital legally responsible for its improper decision to terminate the merger agreement.

“It was not scheduled to expire until December 31, 2022, at the earliest and to not pay the $100 million reverse break fee it had promised back in March 2022 in order to induce BitGo to extend the merger agreement,” said the company.

BitGo has hired litigation powerhouse Quinn Emanuel to take appropriate legal action.

“The attempt by Mike Novogratz (CEO) and Galaxy Digital to blame the termination on BitGo is absurd,” said R Brian Timmons, a partner with Quinn Emanuel.

“BitGo has honoured its obligations thus far, including the delivery of its audited financials. It is public knowledge that Galaxy reported a $550 million loss this past quarter, that its stock is performing poorly, and that both Galaxy and Novogratz have been distracted by the Luna fiasco,” Timmons mentioned.

Either Galaxy owes BitGo a $100 million termination fee as promised or it has been acting in bad faith and faces damages of that much or more, the legal firm warned.

Galaxy Digital had claimed that no termination fee is payable in connection with the decision.

BitGo’s founder and CEO Mike Belshe said that their business has continued to grow and its operational and strategic outlook remain strong.

“BitGo ended 2021 with over $64 billion in assets in custody. Client growth was strong and BitGo grew by over 3 times year over year and client growth continues into 2022, which underscores the need for BitGo to remain focused on our mission,” Belshe mentioned.

BitGo provides institutional investors with custody, liquidity, and security solutions.

20220816-114801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BYJU’s rejigs global team as part of expansion plan as edtech...

    RIL-ACRE wins bid to acquire Sintex Industries, proposes to delist from...

    India’s Apr-Feb fiscal deficit reaches over 82% of FY22 RE target

    Indian equity slumps further in closing hours; Sensex 2,702 pts down...