Galaxy Note 20 preorders similar to predecessor in South Korea

Seoul/New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The preorders of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have almost matched its predecessor in South Korea despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Galaxy Note 20 preorders in the last seven days were about 90 per cent of the Galaxy Note 10 over the same period, according to officials from local mobile carriers and Samsung Electronics.

The pre order sales for the Note 10 reached about 1.3 million units last year, the largest among Samsung’s flagship Galaxy devices.

But then, the preorder period was 11 days, while mobile carriers boosted marketing with fat subsidies to attract more customers with the commercialization of 5G networks.

Industry insiders said the preorder result for the Note 20 appears to be positive considering the virus outbreak and less marketing activity from local mobile carriers, report Yonhap news agency.

By model, the high-end Note 20 Ultra reportedly accounted for 65 per cent of the preorders.

Mystic bronze appears to be the most selected colour for the device.

In India, Samsung said that the pre-registration for its ‘Make in India Galaxy Note20 smartphone crossed more than 5 lakh this year, which is more than double the figure the company achieved last year with Galaxy Note10.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy Note20 (8GB+256GB) was launched at the original price of Rs 77,999 while the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) is available for Rs 104,999 in the country.

“We are very excited as the latest series has received an overall good response from the audience and the pre-registration for the devices were double than that of Galaxy Note10 last year,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

–IANS

na/