Galaxy Watch3 takes on Apple Watch with similar health tools

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Taking on Apple Watch that is currently the best health wearable in the market, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new Galaxy Watch3 that offers blood oxygen (SpO2) and fall detection tools, and would include blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in markets where these features have been authorised.

The blood oxygen feature would measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes.

Galaxy Watch3 will be home to the new Samsung Health Monitor app once launched, said the company.

Galaxy Watch3 comes with a new feature that detects falls, which identifies a potential fall and can send an SOS notification to your chosen contacts, it added.

“Since introducing our first smartwatch just seven years ago, we have become a leader in wearable innovation,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

The deeper running analysis will offer real-time feedback during runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports.

Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014.

Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers a brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.

For the first time, Galaxy Watch3 will be available in a titanium model.

Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14 per cent thinner, 8 per cent smaller and 15 per cent lighter.

The users can choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design their own. A library of 40 different complications allows you to personalise your watch face with the information that’s most important to you.

Galaxy Watch3 will be available in select countries starting from August 6 and will expand to more markets.

Galaxy Watch3 is available in 41mm and 45mm, both available in LTE and Bluetooth variants.

The 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black, said the company.

–IANS

na/