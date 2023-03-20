BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Galaxy Watch6 series to feature bigger batteries than its predecessors: Report

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series will feature bigger batteries than its predecessors, as per media reports.

Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery, reports GSMArena.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery.

Both capacities are larger than the Galaxy Watch5’s batteries which only offer 284 mAh for the 40mm size and 410 mAh for the 44mm version.

The tech giant is also rumoured to bring back the rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch6 Pro.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company’s next-generation foldables, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

