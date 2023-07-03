Samsung Galaxy Watch’s new update will include improved wearing detection for users with tattooed wrists.

The Samsung Community moderator in charge of the Galaxy Wear app recently posted a user reply on the official forums, stating that Samsung developers are working on a feature that will improve wearing detection for users with tattoos on their wrists, reports SamMobile.

The moderator also said the update will be released in the second half of this year.

The BioActive sensor in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has developed to the point where it can reliably and precisely measure fitness activities and health data.

However, it faces difficulties reading health and fitness data from tattooed wrists.

The ink can make it impossible for a Galaxy Watch to detect when someone is wearing it on their wrist.

Features like wearing detection don’t work effectively under these circumstances. Tattoos can trick the sensor into “thinking” the watch is not being worn.

Other problems, including fitness and health sensors not turning on, may result from this.

