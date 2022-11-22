New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANSlife) In order to develop upscale department shops and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) engaged into a strategic agreement with Galeries Lafayette, known internationally for its flagship site at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris. More than 200 luxury and designer labels will be housed under one roof at the flagship locations in Delhi and Mumbai.

By 2024, the 90,000 square foot Mumbai flagship shop is anticipated to be open. The primary commercial and cultural core of the city, Fort’s history precinct, will house it between two old structures that recently celebrated their 100th birthday. The architectural firm Virgile & Partners, which has worked extensively on storied department shops throughout the world, is currently designing the project. The official consultant for this partnership is Pike Preston.

The 65,000 square foot store in Delhi will be at DLF Emporio, one of the biggest luxury malls in India, and is scheduled to open in 2025. The current selection at the mall will be complemented by Galeries Lafayette, Delhi, which will feature a number of fresh, intriguing designer brands in a variety of categories.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited said: “This is a coming-of-age moment for Indian luxury. India is now home to a generation of young and affluent consumers with global exposure, who are willing to spend on the finer things in life. This is visible in the boom and dynamism of the luxury market. The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India’s significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s deep and nuanced understanding of the Indian landscape on the back of our portfolio of designer brands, combined with Galeries Lafayette’s global experience, will enable us to create a world-class destination for Indian consumers and global luxury brands.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nicolas Houze, CEO, Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais said: “We are proud to expand our international footprint in such a prestigious and refined market as India, where we believe our brand can benefit from a strong potential. It is also a new illustration of our ambition to reach 20 stores abroad, with a primary focus on China, Asia and Middle East by 2025. We are very pleased to be working with Aditya Birla Group on this project, with whom we share the same values and vision on retail, and are convinced that they are the right partner to enable us to meet the expectations of Indian customers.”

Through exhibits, pop-ups, creative events, and food and beverage explorations, Galeries Lafayette’s experience-focused design and promise around entertainment, technology, and interaction will come to life. The stores will offer a 360-degree retail experience that speaks directly to the requirements of customers, supported by personal stylists and omni-channel enabled connected shopping.

