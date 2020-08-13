Gallery collective goes online to say: Restart art

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANSlife) Restart Art, an initiative by the Mumbai Midtown Arts Collective, will launch its first digital exhibition on August 15 featuring 15 young artists. The initiative aims to provide a digital platform for the artists to showcase their work, and connect them to new collectors and art lovers.

“Restart Art allows us to represent and support young artists through these times. As a gallery collective, it is imperative for us to continue showcasing exceptional work in whatever way we can,” says Tarana Khubchandani. Director – Gallery Art & Soul.

Khubchandani’s gallery is part of the Mumbai Midtown Arts Collective (MMAC), which comprises a group of arts spaces that came together in 2018 to develop a community of arts and raise the consciousness of Midtown Mumbai as an art district. MMAC regularly hosted previews, workshops, art walks in an effort to draw in new and varied audiences before pandemic struck.

Although the collective has been active on social media in the last four months, there was a felt need to do something more for the younger artists. “While access to the physical space is restricted, as a gallery collective we still aim to represent the work of exceptional artists,” said Priyasri Patodia of the Priyasri Art Gallery.

According to MMAC, the special catalogue will feature thirty limited edition artworks from three galleries, including Tao Art Gallery, for sale at affordable prices from August 15-31.

It’s also an opportunity for art aficionados to find, engage with, and buy new artworks, while social distancing. The initiative aims to encourage young art lovers to support local artists and begin their journey as an art collector. The full catalogue will be launched on August 15.

