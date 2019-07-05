Gallows for rapist-murderer of minor girl

Bhopal, July 11 (IANS) Barely a month after an eight-year-old was enticed away, raped and murdered, a special court here on Thursday sentenced the man convicted of the crime to the gallows.

Special Judge Kumudini Patel pronounced the death penalty on Vishnu Bhambre for the “heinous” crime, a day after convicting him of the crime.

It was on June 8 that the eight-year-old girl left her home in Mandva Basti, under the Kamalanagar police station area, to purchase something but never returned. Her body was found in a drain in the area the next day. Bhambre was arrested the same day.

The police soon filed a 108-page charge sheet in the court and the depositions of 30 witnesses.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath welcomed the stern punishment to the guilty, noting the verdict came just 32 days of the crime taking place.

–IANS

