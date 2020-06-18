Galwan braveheart Palani laid to rest with full military honours

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) The mortal remains of 40-year-old K.Palani, an Indian soldier who was killed by the Chinese soldiers on Monday night clash in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, was laid to rest at his native village in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday morning.

Palani’s body was flown to Madurai on Wednesday night at about 11.30 p.m. At the Madurai airport army officials and others paid their homage to the departed soldier.

From the Madurai airport, Palani’s body was taken to his native village Kadukkalur in Ramanathapuram district by road.

At the village, people paid their homage to Palani.

The last rites were performed by the family and the body was laid to rest with full military honours.

Palani who had joined the Indian army at the age of 18 after his 10th standard had built a house with a loan and wanted to settle down there.

Palani, born to Kalimuthu and Logambal, was not able to pursue his school education owing to family circumstances. However, he completed graduation through distance education.

Palani was not able to come for the housewarming ceremony that was held on June 3 which also happened to be his birthday.

Speaking to reporters Palani’s father-in-law Nachiappan had said his daughter Vanathi Devi a graduate is working as a clerk in a college in the Ramanathapuram district.

The couple has two children — a boy Prasanna aged 10 and girl Divya aged 8.

Palani’s younger brother Idayakani also serves in the Indian army and is posted in Rajasthan.

