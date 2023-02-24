INDIA

Gambling racket busted in Delhi; 16 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police has arrested 16 gamblers active in South Delhi district and recovered over Rs 63,000 cash from their possession, an official said on Friday.

A team of narcotics squad from the South District police had received inputs that suggested a person was organising gambling in Dakshinpuri.

“On Thursday, a trap was laid and a raid was conducted where 16 people were gambling. On checking, calculators, carbon papers, pens, scale paper chart having chits, flex chart having pictures, written chits, papers and cash of Rs 63,410 were recovered from their possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chandan Chowdhary said.

“A case under the relevant section of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Friday and an investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

20230224-235001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Sethupathi’s team clarifies: Actor not a part of ‘Pushpa 2’

    Grenade attack outside police post in J&K’s Jammu district

    Cong to announce CM face in Punjab after consulting party workers:...

    BJP veteran Yediyurappa announces retirement from electoral politics