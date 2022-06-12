INDIA

Gambling racket busted in Delhi; 4 held

Four persons have been arrested here for allegedly running a gambling racket, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Vicky (30), Rohit (28), Shiv Dayal Singh (21) and Naveen (21).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said that a special drive is being conducted against the organised crime in the Outer district and for that, secret informers were deployed in the area to keep a tab on ‘Bad Characters’ present there.

“On June 9, two police constables were on patrolling duty. When they reached near Sun Shine School, Aman Vihar,they saw one person shouting ’10 ka 100′. There were three more persons who were present,” DCP Sharma said.

The police detained all four of them and a cash of Rs 4,020 was recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 5, 9 and 55 of the Gambling Act at the Sultanpuri police station and all the four accused persons, including their kingpin Vicky, were arrested.

