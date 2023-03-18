INDIA

Gambling racket busted in Outer Delhi

A gambling racket was busted by the Outer Delhi Police which arrested eight more people and recovered gambling materials from them.

“Efforts of Special Staff, Outer District, led to the busting of a gambling racket in the area of PS Mangolpuri. Eight people have been arrested along with the recovery of cash kept at stake for gambling,” said DCP Outer Delhi, Harender Kumar Singh.

The official said that ACP Arun Kumar Chaudhary and Inspector Praveen Kumar got a tip-off regarding one Kamal Hussain who was operating a gambling racket in Mangolpuri. The information was developed and a raiding team formed to nab them.

“Based on the information, the team conducted raids at DDA Market, M-Block, Mangolpuri, where eight persons, including the kingpin Kamal Hussain, were found gambling with cards. All the accused were apprehended and cash kept at stake for betting and 104 playing cards recovered from the spot,” said Mr Singh.

The police lodged an FIR under sections 12/09/55 of the The Delhi Public Gambling Act in this respect.

Hussain was previously involved in one other case of gambling.

