Gambling syndicate busted in Dwarka, 17 including kingpin held

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested 17 gamblers, including the kingpin of a gambling syndicate in Dwarka, and recovered around Rs 3.95 lakh from their possession, an officer said on Saturday.

A team from the Bindapur police station received specific inputs regarding some gang members, who used to gather at a house in Vani Vihar and indulge in gambling.

“On February 2, a police team raided the house following which a total of 17 gamblers were apprehended. They were found making bets on playing cards,” said Manoj C., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

“A case under Sections 3/4/9/55 of the Gambling Act has been registered at the Bindapur police station and all the accused have been placed under arrest,” said the DCP, adding that Rs 3,95,000 in cash was recovered from the spot.

On investigation, it was revealed that the kingpin, Manoj Jindal, ran a stationery shop at Vikas Nagar where he suffered huge losses and in order to recover the same, he started an illegal gambling racket at his residence.

