Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek’s cuss gaffe

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Pilou Asbaek, who is best known for his role of Euron Greyjoy in “Game Of Thrones”, accidentally used foul language on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The Denmark native slipped while speaking to the media about the final season of the show, which was criticised a lot.

“You know what I get most now? Why did you guys f*** up Season 8?’,” Pilou said.

After realising his mistake, he defended himself by saying: “We would do that in Europe! In Europe we can say that!”

He also recalled how the team was applauded for 15 minutes after the initial read-through over the script. According to him, the show had a perfect ending despite massive criticism.

“When we had the read-through at Belfast two-and-half years ago, we ended up standing and doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending but people were upset,” Pilou added.

–IANS

sim/vnc