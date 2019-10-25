‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series confirmed

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) HBO has announced a new prequel series to the popular “Game of Thrones” show, which concluded with its eight seasons earlier this year.

The news was shared on the official Twitter page of “Game of Thrones”. The new offering, titled “House of The Dragon”, is based on Thrones companion book Fire & Blood and has been handed a 10-episode series, reports nme.com.

“‘House Of The Dragon’, a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is coming to HBO. The series is co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series,” the post read.

Also, the prequel will take place some 300 years before the events of the main series. It is set to chronicle the civil war that eventually led to the legendary “Dance of the Dragons.

–IANS

sim/bg