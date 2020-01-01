Canindia News

‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel to star Paddy Considine

English actor Paddy Considine has been cast in House Of The Dragon, the prequel series of the popular show Game Of Thrones.

Considine will star in the series as King Viserys I, who is chosen by the Lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal, reports variety.com.

Viserys has been described as a warm, kind and decent man, who wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.

“House Of The Dragon” is set a few hundred years prior to the events of “Game Of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The show will have 10 episodes and is expected to air in 2022.

Game Of Thrones“, which ran from 2011 to 2019, was based on the bestselling book series by George RR Martin and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.

