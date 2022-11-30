SCI-TECHWORLD

Gamers gear up for Sony PlayStation tournaments from Thursday

NewsWire
0
0

Gamers have geared up for Sony PlayStation’s official ‘Win-A-Thon’ tournaments which will begin on Thursday and run through January 31, 2023.

Users can participate in the tournaments on both PS5 and PS4 consoles, Sony said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

While participating in the tournaments, users can rack up wins and raise their overall rating in the Win-A-Thon leaderboard competition.

“Succeed in any Win-A-Thon eligible tournament to have that victory count towards your overall ranking on your regional leaderboard. When the results are tallied at the end of January, all players with the most points will win awesome prizes,” Sony said.

The top PS5 players will get a chance to win home accessories like the new DualSense Edge wireless controller or Pulse 3D wireless headset, while PS4 users could win PS5 consoles.

For its tournament, the PS5 Win-A-Thon will only support three games — FIFA 23, Guilty Gear-Strive and NBA 2K23.

However, PS4 players will have access to a wider range of games, including Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and more.

“PlayStation Tournaments on PS5 will also coincide with the launch of a new PlayStation Tournaments Discord server. Players will be able to connect here to engage more deeply with the PlayStation competitive community,” Sony added.

20221130-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neobanking platform Stashfin raises $270 mn to expand global footprint

    Homegrown B2B marketplace Solv raises $40 mn to empower MSMEs

    Apple plans to test new App Store ad placements

    Digital India Corp. plans restructuring, to house more divisions including AI...